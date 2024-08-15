78th Indipendence Day: Everyword PM Modi Said On Attacks On Hindus, Turmoil In Bangladesh In His Speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed hope on Thursday that the situation in violence-affected Bangladesh would soon normalize, and conveyed that 140 crore Indians are concerned for the safety of Hindus and other minorities there. During his Independence Day address at the Red Fort, Modi stated India's commitment to peace and its continued support for Bangladesh's development.

Amid rising concerns in New Delhi due to attacks on the Hindu minority following the resignation and flight of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to India on August 5 after weeks of violent protests, Modi's comments were particularly poignant. "Being a neighboring country, we understand the concerns arising from the events in Bangladesh. We hope for a swift return to normalcy," Modi said.

He highlighted the safety of minority communities as a significant concern. "The concern of 140 crore Indians is to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and other minorities there. India desires for its neighbor to progress on the path of peace and prosperity," he added.

Modi indicated India's willingness to collaborate with Dhaka's new leadership, affirming India's role as a well-wisher in Bangladesh's journey towards development. "We are dedicated to peace. We will continue to support Bangladesh's development journey, as we are committed to the welfare of humanity," Modi declared.

Shortly after Hasina's departure, Muhammad Yunus, a Nobel Laureate, was sworn in to lead an interim government on August 8, along with 16 advisors. Hasina, aged 76, who governed Bangladesh for 15 years, stepped down amid extensive protests that escalated from a job quota scheme opposition to a widespread movement demanding her removal from office.

The contentious quota system allowed for 30 percent reservations in civil service jobs for the descendants of veterans from the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War. Reports from Dhaka indicate that close to 500 individuals lost their lives in the violent clashes leading up to Hasina's resignation..