7th Accused In Manipur Assault Case Arrested, Mob Torches Houses Of 2 Accused

Earlier, police arrested six accused, including a juvenile, in connection with the horrendous crime that took place on May 4. The incident shook the entire nation. 

Last Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 06:19 AM IST|Source: IANS

Imphal: The Manipur Police on Monday arrested one more accused in connection with the stripping and alleged sexual assault of two women. So far, since a purported video of the incident recently surfaced online, the police have arrested seven accused in the case. Officials said that the seventh accused was arrested from Thoubal district. 

Meanwhile, irate mobs earlier set ablaze the houses of absconding suspect L. Kabichandra, 20, at Wangjing area in Thoubal and main accused Huirem Herodas Singh at Yairipok village in Thoubal. 

