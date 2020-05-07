8 cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Pune account for 56% of coronavirus COVID-19 cases in India

New Dehi: As India continues to battle coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, there are eight cities in the country which are reportedly accountable for more than 56 per cent of the total cases. India's total number of cases on Thursday (May 7) morning touched 52,925 which includes 15,267 cured cases and 1,783 deaths, as per Union Health Ministry data.

From Maharashtra, Mumbai city is accountable for almost 20% of the total infections reported. The state also has the maximum number of coronavirus cases in the country with 16,578 COVID-19 infections, the number of cured cases in the state is 3,094 and the death toll is 651.

While Delhi with 11% is second on the list. Delhi has reported 5,532 cases with 1,542 recovered cases and 65 fatalities.

Third on the list is Ahmedabad accounting for at least 9% of the total cases in India. Gujarat has reported a total of 6,652 infections which includes 1,500 cured cases and 396 deaths.

Another Maharashtrian city, Pune has about 4% of the total COVID-19 cases in India.

Chennai, the capital cit of Tamil Nadu, accounts for around 4% of the total infections in India. While the state has 4,829 cases of infections including 1,516 cured cases and 35 deaths.

Madhya Pradesh's Indore city has reported about 3% of the total COVID-19 cases in the country. While the state has 3,138 coronavirus cases with 185 fatalities.

Thane is the third city from Maharashtra in this list and accouns about 3% of the total cases in India.

Rajasthan's capital Jaipur has reported about 2.5% of India's coronavirus cases. The state has 3,317 cases of infections and 92 deaths.

These eight cities hold the key to India’s fight against COVID-19 as it hopes to flatten the curve.