UP accident

8 dead, 3 others injured in tragic accident in Uttar Pradesh; PM Modi, CM Yogi Adityanath mourn deaths

The injured have been admitted to a hospital while the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, reports IANS.

8 dead, 3 others injured in tragic accident in Uttar Pradesh; PM Modi, CM Yogi Adityanath mourn deaths
Representational image

Eight persons were killed and four others seriously injured when an SUV rammed into a stationary trailer on the Naugarh-Bansi road in Uttar Pradesh`s Siddhartha Nagar district on Sunday. All the passengers in the SUV, a Bolero, were a part of a marriage party. According to reports, the passengers were returning after attending a wedding in Mahla village. The driver, apparently, fell asleep and the vehicle rammed into the trailer. Sources said that the impact of the collision was so great that the SUV was reduced to a mangled heap of iron.

The locals who reached the spot, informed the police and helped in rescue operations.

The injured have been admitted to a hospital while the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

PM Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and had directed officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured persons.

 

Tags:
UP accidentSUVBoleroNarendra ModiYogi Adityanath
