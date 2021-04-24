हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Avalanche

8 dead, 4 injured in Uttarakhand's Joshimath avalanche, CM Tirath Singh Rawat conducts aerial survey

 Around 391 BRO personnel out of over 400 who were at work when the avalanche occurred on on Friday are said to have reached the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camps safely, said CM Rawat, who undertook an aerial survey of the area to assess the damage.

8 dead, 4 injured in Uttarakhand&#039;s Joshimath avalanche, CM Tirath Singh Rawat conducts aerial survey
File Photo

Gopeshwar: At least eight Border Roads Organisation (BRO) workers were killed in an avalanche near the Indo-China border in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, officials said on Saturday (April 24). Two bodies had been recovered from the site in Sumna area of Niti Valley on Friday night, while six more were recovered on Saturday, District Magistrate Swati Bhadauria said.

Four injured have been rescued from the site, where rescue operations are on, PTI quoted Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat at Joshimath. Around 391 BRO personnel out of over 400 who were at work when the avalanche occurred on on Friday are said to have reached the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camps safely, said CM Rawat, who undertook an aerial survey of the area to assess the damage.

Sumna, where the avalanche occurred is approximately 25 km from Malari village and located near the confluence of Girthigad and Kiogad, two streams that originate from Dhauli Ganga, which witnessed a calamitous avalanche in February in which 80 people were killed and 126 went missing.

Heavy snowfall in the area is hampering the rescue operations, which is being carried out jointly by the ITBP, NDRF and the SDRF, CM Rawat said. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured of all help in the rescue operations, Rawat said. 

A similar avalanche at Sumna had killed eleven ITBP personnel in 1991. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
AvalancheAvalanche alertUttarakhanduttarakhand glacier burstChamoliBROSumna ChawkiNiti Valley
Next
Story

Pakistan PM Imran Khan extends solidarity to Indian people affected by COVID-19 surge

Must Watch

PT26M59S

COVID-19: What are the new symptoms of Corona 2.0?