8 killed in dynamite blast at railway crusher site in Karnataka's Shivamogga, PM Narendra Modi expresses grief

Shivamogga: At least eight persons were killed in a dynamite blast at a railway crusher site in Karnataka’s Hunasodu village in the Shivamogga district late on Thursday, According to the District Collector, KB Shivakumar, the massive explosion took place near gravel and boulder crushing facility around 10.30 PM, sending shockwaves not only in Shivamogga but also in neighbouring Chikkamagaluru and Davangere districts.

"The loud blast that occurred around 10.30 PM last night resulted in mild tremors in and around Shivamogga," he added.

The sound of the explosion was so heavy that people rushed out of their homes considering it an earthquake. An eye witness said that the blast was so powerful that window panes shattered while many houses and even roads developed cracks.

Later, it came to fore that it was a blast in a lorry carrying dynamite. The entire lorry was blown up in the blast, claiming several lives. "The incident took place in a stone crushing unit, where generally at least 50 boxes of mining explosive material were stored," the police said, according to news agency IANS.

The district officials said that the death toll can go up. The incident took place in Abbalagere village located along the Shivamogga-Hanagal state highway, which passes through Savalunga and Shikaripura. Shikaripura, which is nearly 290 km from Bengaluru, is the home constituency of Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

Shortly after the news spread, Shivmogga SP and other senior officials reached the spot to take stock of the situation there. Early visuals from the spot initially suggested that at least 5 persons were killed in the blast but agencies later reported eight deaths due to the explosion.

According to the official sources, a special bomb squad was also sent to the spot to prevent any further blast in the area. The Prime Minister has expressed grief over the tragic incident and said that the state government is providing all assistance to the victims.

"Pained by the loss of lives in Shivamogga. Condolences to bereaved families. Praying that the injured recover soon. State Govt is providing all possible assistance to affected," PMO said.

Pained by the loss of lives in Shivamogga. Condolences to the bereaved families. Praying that the injured recover soon. The State Government is providing all possible assistance to the affected: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 22, 2021

