81-year-old Anna Hazare weak on third day of hunger strike

Ahmednagar: On the third day of his indefinite hunger strike, renowned Gandhian and anti-corruption crusader Kisan Baburao Hazare alias Anna Hazare appeared feeble, but in fine spirits here on Friday.

A team of medicos who examined Hazare on Friday said his blood pressure and blood sugar levels have 'significantly' shot up, but declined to elaborate on the octogenarian`s condition.

In a surprise development, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)`s former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar apologized to the veteran anti-corruption activist for certain statements by the (NCP) party spokesperson Nawab Malik.

On Thursday, Malik had accused Hazare of being an "RSS and Sangh Parivar agent", but the party immediately distanced itself from his remarks.

"The NCP has nothing to do with his (Malik`s) statement If it has hurt Hazareji, I deeply apologise to him," Pawar said on Friday.

After Malik`s statement, an angry Hazare had warned that he would consider filing a defamation case and has even refused to meet some NCP leaders.

Under the banner of `Jan Andolan Satyagraha`, Hazare, 81, launched his indefinite hunger fast from Wednesday (January 30, Martyrs Day) at his village Ralegan-Siddhi for implementation of his 3-point long-pending demands.

They include the immediate appointment of Lokpal at the Centre, Lokayuktas in all states and implementation of the M.S. Swaminathan Commission Report on the farmers.