Sangli

82 MBBS students test Covid+ in Maharashtra

Eighty-two MBBS students have tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra's Sangli.

Eighty-two MBBS students have tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra's Sangli. The cases have been reported from Government Medical College in city's Miraj area. Two staff members have also tested positive for the virus. While 47 students had tested positive yesterday, 34 tested positive today.

Earlier, the dean of the institute, Dr Sudhir Nanandkar, said the infection was reported in one section of the hostel where students used to gather for meals.

