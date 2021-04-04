82-year old man from Rajasthan reunites with Australian lover after 50 years

Love is one beautiful feeling and it's often said that it changes everything. Not many are fortunate enough to meet their loved ones after separation but recently an 82-year-old man, gatekeeping India’s haunted village, gets back with his love from Australia. This extremely interesting love story is published on the Facebook page of Humans of Bombay. Let's get to know the story in detail

“I was in my 30s when I first met Marina–she had come to Jaisalmer all the way from Australia, for a desert safari. It was a 5-day trip and I taught her to ride a camel! This was the 1970s–un dino, pehli nazar mein bhi pyaar ho jata tha!

And that’s exactly what happened–for both of us, it was love at first sight. Throughout the trip, we couldn't take our eyes off each other. And before leaving for Australia, Marina said the three magical words to me, ‘I love you;’ I went red! Nobody had said those words to me before. I can never forget that day–I was feeling so shy that I couldn't utter a word in response to her confession!

But she understood and we stayed in touch–after Marina flew back, she’d write to me every week. And a few weeks later, she invited me to Australia–I was over the moon!

Without informing my family, I took a loan of Rs.30,000, bought a ticket to Melbourne, arranged for a visa and flew to be with her. Those 3 months were magical–she taught me English, I taught her to do the ghoomar. But then she said, ‘Let’s get married and settle in Australia!’–things got complicated.

I wasn't ready to leave my motherland and she wasn’t willing to move to India. I told her–‘This can’t work long term,’ and we decided to part ways. It wasn’t easy–she cried a lot the day I left, but I had to let her go.

Then, life moved on. A few years later, owing to family pressure, I had to get married. After, I took up a job as the gatekeeper of Kuldhara, the abandoned ghost town near my village to fend for my family. But quite often, I’d find myself thinking about Marina–‘Would she have gotten married?’, ‘Will I ever see her again?’ but I never had the courage to write to her.

As time passed, memories faded; I got busy with family responsibilities. And then 2 years ago, my wife passed away. All my sons were married and had moved out. And here I was, an 82-year-old man, gatekeeping India’s haunted village.

And just when I thought that life couldn't surprise me anymore, it did! A month ago, out of nowhere, Marina wrote to me. She asked, ‘How are you my friend?’; I had goosebumps. After 50 years, she found me! Since then, she’s been calling me every day; we have so much to catch up on!

She told me that she’d never gotten married and that she’s coming to India soon. Ramji ki kasam, I feel like I’m 21 again! I don’t know what the future holds, but knowing that my first love is back in my life and talks to me every day is a feeling I can’t explain.”

A gatekeeper of Kuldhara, the abandoned ghost town in Rajasthan finds his partner in Marina from Australia. Love has no religion, identity and nothing can hold it back, it is quite evident from this story. Love has the ability to make an 82-year-old feel like 21 again.

