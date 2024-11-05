87 Candidates Exit Maharashtra Poll Contest In Latur; VBA Candidates Face Ire Of Party Workers

LATUR: As many as 87 candidates withdrew their nomination in six assembly constituencies in Maharastra's Latur district on Monday, leaving 106 candidates in the poll fray, an official said. In Nilanga, former chief minister Dr Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar's son and Congress' state secretary Ashok Patil Nilangekar, who had decided to contest as independent, withdrew his nomination, while BJP rebel Vishwajeet Gaikwad exited the contest in Udgir, bringing relief to Mahayuti candidate NCP's Sanjay Bansode.

Eleven out of the 34 candidates have stepped back in Latur city, 19 in Latur Rural, 22 in Ahmedpur, nine each in Udgir (reserved) and Nilanga and 17 in Ausa, the official said. In Ausa, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Santosh Somwanshi, who joined the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and filed his nomination, withdrew from the fray. Somwanshi was confronted by angry VBA workers and police had to intervene to ensure his safety.

Somwanshi had initially filed his nomination papers as Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate, which was rejected, while the one submitted on behalf of the VBA was accepted. Incidentally, Somwanshi, who was appointed as the Shiv Sena (UBT) Latur district chief on Sunday. Monday was the last day to withdraw nomination for the November 20 elections. Votes will be counted on November 23.

District collector and election officer Varsha Thakur-Ghuge said there are 2,143 polling stations in all six constituencies, including 40 new ones. The district has registered 76,000 new voters. Of the 20,45,591 voters, 10,65,915 are male, and 9,76,767 are female, she said.