87-year-old woman allegedly raped in Delhi's Tilak Nagar

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, an 87-year-old woman was allegedly raped in the national capital's Tilak Nagar area. According to the police, a written complaint of mobile phone theft from a house in Tilak Nagar was received from the daughter of a senior citizen on Sunday, February 13, after which an FIR under section 380 (Theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered. However, the complainant on Monday reported that the senior citizen of the house, where the theft took place, was also allegedly raped.

"Today, sexual assault has been further alleged by the complainant and subsequently, relevant sections of law have been added to the FIR and an investigation has been taken up," the police informed.

They further said that the victim is being provided counselling and is being given all necessary assistance. According to media reports, the old woman lives with her daughter, 65, and the attack by an unknown happened in the afternoon when she had gone for a walk.

As per the data accessed by IANS till October, 2021, crime against women in the national capital continues to show an upward trajectory, compared to 2020's data. On the basis of the data of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) four months ago, Delhi recorded the highest number of crimes against women among all the metropolitan cities of the country. According to the data compiled by the Delhi Police, 1,725 women were allegedly raped till October 31, 2021 in the city. In 2020, 1,429 women had to face the heinous crime till the same period. Comparing the data with 2020, there was a 20 per cent increase in the rate of crimes in 2021. In 2020, the total number of crimes against women stood at 7,948 which in 2021 increased to 11,527, reports IANS.

