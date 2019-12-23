हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi

9 killed, 12 injured in fire at cloth godown in Delhi's Kirari

According to fire department officials, the cloth godown is located in a four-storeyed building in Delhi's Kirari and the fire has been doused

9 killed, 12 injured in fire at cloth godown in Delhi&#039;s Kirari
ANI Photo

At least nine people died and 12 got critically injured in a fire at a cloth godown in Kirari area of Delhi on Monday (December 23). The fire department official said that the fire broke out at around 12:30 am. According to fire department officials, the cloth godown is located in a four-storeyed building and the fire has been doused.

The injured were admitted to nearby hospitals. The dead have been identified as Ram Chandra Jha, Sudriya Devi, Sandu Jha, Uday Chaudhry, Muskaan, Anjali, Adarsh and Tulsi. The identity of one deceased woman is still unknown.

(This is a breaking news. More details will be added.)

