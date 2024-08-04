9 Children Killed In Madhya Pradesh After Temple Wall Collapses

In a tragic incident this morning, 9 children lost their lives and several others were injured following a wall collapse at the Hardaul Baba temple in Shahpur, located in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district. The incident happened during a religious ceremony,

Emergency rescue operations were initiated by local police with significant assistance from community residents. Visual footage from the site revealed an earthmover actively engaged in clearing the debris to rescue those trapped beneath the rubble. The injured were transported to nearby hospitals.

Sagar District Collector Deepak Arya reported that the children were trapped under the debris when the wall collapsed. Some of the children sustained injuries and are currently receiving medical treatment. The debris has now been completely cleared from the incident site.

According to the report by ANI, "The incident took place around 8:30 am. The wall collapsed on the children, resulting in the deaths of 9 children and leaving 2 others currently receiving treatment in the hospital."