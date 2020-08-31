हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Chenab River

9 missing after vehicle plunges into Chenab river in Jammu and Kashmir

Nine occupants of a passenger vehicle went missing on Monday after the vehicle plunged into the Chenab river in J&K`s Ramban district.

9 missing after vehicle plunges into Chenab river in Jammu and Kashmir
File Photo

Jammu: Nine occupants of a passenger vehicle went missing on Monday after the vehicle plunged into the Chenab river in J&K`s Ramban district.

Police said the driver of the vehicle, travelling from Udhampur district to Ramban, lost control one kilometre short of Ramban town on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

"The vehicle plunged into the Chenab river while one passenger identified as Mehrajuddin of Awantipora in the Valley escaped miraculously. He was thrown out of the vehicle when the tragedy struck."

"A massive rescue operation has been launched," the police said.

Tags:
Chenab RiverJammu and KashmiraccidentmishapJammuSrinagar
Next
Story

Vijay Mallya asked to appear before Supreme Court on October 5 in contempt case; review plea dismissed

  • 36,21,245Confirmed
  • 64,469Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT44M47S

Taal Thok Ke: Does China want war?