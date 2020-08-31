9 missing after vehicle plunges into Chenab river in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu: Nine occupants of a passenger vehicle went missing on Monday after the vehicle plunged into the Chenab river in J&K`s Ramban district.

Police said the driver of the vehicle, travelling from Udhampur district to Ramban, lost control one kilometre short of Ramban town on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

"The vehicle plunged into the Chenab river while one passenger identified as Mehrajuddin of Awantipora in the Valley escaped miraculously. He was thrown out of the vehicle when the tragedy struck."

"A massive rescue operation has been launched," the police said.