Jammu and Kashmir

9 oxygen generation plants arrived in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, while expressing his gratitude to the Honable Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said that it was only because of his personal intervention that has made it possible for J&K to receive 16 Oxygen Plants from Europe in such a short span of time.

9 oxygen generation plants arrived in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Srinagar
File Photo

New Delhi: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday (June 7) received a fresh consignment of nine medical oxygen generation Plants at the Srinagar Airport, today.

The state-of-the-art Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Oxygen Generation plants, manufactured in Europe, were airlifted from Frankfurt, Germany by Indian Air Force C-17 cargo plane on June 5 and delivered at Srinagar Airport today morning. Pertinently, the earlier consignment of 7 plants was also brought in by the Indian Air Force on 17th May.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, while expressing his gratitude to the Honable Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said that it was only because of his personal intervention that has made it possible for J&K to receive 16 Oxygen Plants from Europe in such a short span of time. "I express my sincere gratitude to the Hon'ble Prime Minister for his continuous efforts in taking care of the health and well-being of the people of J&K", added the Lieutenant Governor.

"Our goal is to augment the medical supply across the UT with a vision to tackle any future health emergencies. Medical infrastructure capacities shall be upgraded across the board", the Lieutenant Governor observed.

Five of these new plants with generation capacity of 4000 LPM will be installed in the hospitals of Kashmir and the remaining 4 with generation capacity of 4400 LPM will be installed in Jammu hospitals.

At present, J&K has 40 functional Medical Oxygen Generation Plants and the addition of 9 more would further enhance the availability of medical oxygen in hospitals of UT raising it to more than 60000 LPM.

The Lieutenant Governor also acknowledged the synergized efforts of various UT and central government departments/agencies lead by Public Works (R&B) Department, J&K with the Indian Air Force, MoD, Consulate Frankfurt, Customs, Shipping agents, and other agencies which resulted into this successful operation.

