'9 Years Of Failure': Congress Invokes Karnataka To Predict Modi Govt's Rout In 2024

Congress on Friday termed the Narendra Modi government's tenure as a failure and full of misery for the country. The grand old party cornered the Modi government over allegedly unkept promises, economic policies, foreign affairs and border rows in a lengthy tweet made this morning. Congress alleged that while PM Modi did not fulfil his promises, he put the country in trouble due to his ignorance. The party said that the Modi government will be thrown out in the 2024 polls on the lines of Karnataka. Narendra Modi was sworn in as PM of India on May 26 in 2014. In 2019, the swearing-in ceremony took place on May 30.

"Today Modi government completes 9 years. These are '9 years of failure'. There are 9 years of misery in the country. In these 9 years, people had to bear the brunt of inflation, unemployment and dictatorial decisions. The Modi government, which came to power on the basis of jumlas (rhetorics), did not fulfil even a single promise. Just kept on giving date after date. As- Promise to double farmers' income by 2022, Promise to give house to all by 2022, Promise to give 15 lakhs by bringing black money, Promise of 2 crore jobs every year," said the Congress.

Congress said these are just the tip of the iceberg and if the party sits to count the 'jumlas' made by PM Modi, it will take several days to count them all. "Demonetisation destroyed the economy, people died in bank lines. Who can forget that horrifying scene? Traders are devastated by the Gabbar Singh Tax (GST). There is opposition to this every day, but what can people do if the listener is busy giving grains to the peacock. Agniveer's decision crushed the dreams of the youth. When they protested, they were threatened that their future would be destroyed," alleged Congress.

It accused the Modi government of threatening people who raise their voices against it. Congress said that the Modi government is running on the formula of having fun by threatening the public, buying power with money and selling everything to his friends.

"Show fear of ED, CBI. If there is no government, buy power on the basis of money and kill democracy. Sell the country's ports, airports, big projects to 'Mitra'... and comfortably keep eating expensive mushrooms in 'Mitra Kaal', keep clicking photos," said the party.

Taking a dig at the government over a border row with China, Congress said, "Propaganda goes on from morning till evening in media. A fake image of a superman is created and in the end, the superman is seen wearing a 'red shirt' to woo China. Must remember... There was talk of showing red eye to China. Eventually, the matter reached the red shirt. Today China is stopping us from patrolling on our land. Our brave soldiers also gave martyrdom for this and in the end the 'great man' started wooing China by wearing a red shirt. This is his cowardice."

Congress said that a book can be written on the failures of the Modi government. "These are '9 years of failure'. Now people are tired of them. The Karnataka election is proof of this, where the public directly rejected PM Modi and his corrupt government. This wave of discontent has started from the south which will engulf the whole country. The public is waiting and will give a befitting reply," it said.