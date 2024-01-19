trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2711380
90% of Delhiites Do NOT Pay Challans. Know Details

The challenges faced by Delhi Police, the impact on the Transport Department, and the urgent call for higher judiciary involvement in resolving this issue.

In a pressing issue for Delhi's traffic management, an overwhelming 90% of traffic challans remain unsettled, indicating widespread non-compliance with penalty payments. The Delhi government has raised this concern with the judiciary.

Police in Delhi routinely issue challans for traffic rule violations. However, the majority of these fines go unpaid, posing a significant challenge to the Transport Department. A report by TOI highlighted the department's letter to the judiciary, revealing that a staggering 90% of people have not responded to their challans, severely impacting enforcement efforts.

The Transport Department also revealed that during the enforcement of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) last year, over 75% of the challans issued were not paid. In 2023 alone, out of 36,225 challans issued for lapses in Pollution Under Control Certificates (PUCC), 91%, or 33,137, are yet to be renewed.

The department stressed the urgency of addressing this issue, given the Rs 10,000 fine for lacking a valid PUCC. In their letter to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate of Tis Hazari Court, the department emphasized the necessity of involving the higher judiciary to devise a system to effectively manage the backlog of pending challans

