918 vacancies for Assistant Professor at RPSC; apply online at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC Recruitment 2020: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission, RPSC has released an official notification inviting candidates for the Assistant Professor (College Education) Exam 2020. As per the notification, there are a total of 918 vacancies for Assistant Professors.

The RPSC Recruitment 2020 to fill these vacancies will begin from November 9 on the official website, the link for which is rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. As per the official notification, the last date for RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2020 is December 8, 2020.

The post-wise vacancies for RPSC Recruitment 2020 are mentioned here:

Total posts available: 918

Subject/posts

Botany: 33 Posts

Chemistry: 40 Posts

Maths: 34 Posts

Physics: 35 Posts

Zoology: 30 Posts

ABST: 82 Posts

Business Administration: 127 Posts

EAFM: 56 Posts

Textile Dying and Painting: 1 Post

Geology: 8 Posts

Law: 8 Posts

Drawing and Painting: 10 Posts

Economics: 7 Posts

English: 55

Geography: 48

Hindi: 66 Posts

History: 50 Posts

Sociology: 42 Posts

Music (Vocal): 3 Posts

Philosophy: 2 Posts

Political Science: 57 Posts

Public Administration: 6 Posts

Sanskrit: 39 Posts

Urdu: 5 Posts

Home Science (Food Nutrition): 5 Posts

Home Science (Education Extension): 8 Posts

Home Science (Home Management): 7 Posts

Home Science (Child Development): 5 Posts

Home Science (Clothing Textile): 6 Posts

Agriculture (Antomology): 1 Post

Punjabi: 2 Posts

Eligibility criteria required:

As per the academic qualification, candidates must have a Master's Degree with Minimum 55% marks in the related subject with UGC NET/SLET/SET exam along with working knowledge of Hindi in Devnagri Script and also knowledge of Rajasthani Culture. According to the age limit, the minimum age limit is 21 years and the maximum age limit is 40 years.

RPSC Recruitment 2020: Know to apply for these vacancies

STEP 1: Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

STEP 2: The apply online link will be activated on November 09, 2020.

STEP 3: Candidates will have to do OTR (One Time Registration).

STEP 4: Login using the credentials and fill in all the important details.

STEP 5: Pay the application fee and click on submit.

Take the printout of the hardcopy of the form and the payment receipt and keep it safe.

The scheme of competitive examination shall consist of:

Written examination

Interview