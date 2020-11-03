918 vacancies for Assistant Professor at RPSC; apply online at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC Recruitment 2020: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission, RPSC has released an official notification inviting candidates for the Assistant Professor (College Education) Exam 2020. As per the notification, there are a total of 918 vacancies for Assistant Professors.
The RPSC Recruitment 2020 to fill these vacancies will begin from November 9 on the official website, the link for which is rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. As per the official notification, the last date for RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2020 is December 8, 2020.
The post-wise vacancies for RPSC Recruitment 2020 are mentioned here:
Total posts available: 918
Subject/posts
Botany: 33 Posts
Chemistry: 40 Posts
Maths: 34 Posts
Physics: 35 Posts
Zoology: 30 Posts
ABST: 82 Posts
Business Administration: 127 Posts
EAFM: 56 Posts
Textile Dying and Painting: 1 Post
Geology: 8 Posts
Law: 8 Posts
Drawing and Painting: 10 Posts
Economics: 7 Posts
English: 55
Geography: 48
Hindi: 66 Posts
History: 50 Posts
Sociology: 42 Posts
Music (Vocal): 3 Posts
Philosophy: 2 Posts
Political Science: 57 Posts
Public Administration: 6 Posts
Sanskrit: 39 Posts
Urdu: 5 Posts
Home Science (Food Nutrition): 5 Posts
Home Science (Education Extension): 8 Posts
Home Science (Home Management): 7 Posts
Home Science (Child Development): 5 Posts
Home Science (Clothing Textile): 6 Posts
Agriculture (Antomology): 1 Post
Punjabi: 2 Posts
Eligibility criteria required:
As per the academic qualification, candidates must have a Master's Degree with Minimum 55% marks in the related subject with UGC NET/SLET/SET exam along with working knowledge of Hindi in Devnagri Script and also knowledge of Rajasthani Culture. According to the age limit, the minimum age limit is 21 years and the maximum age limit is 40 years.
RPSC Recruitment 2020: Know to apply for these vacancies
STEP 1: Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
STEP 2: The apply online link will be activated on November 09, 2020.
STEP 3: Candidates will have to do OTR (One Time Registration).
STEP 4: Login using the credentials and fill in all the important details.
STEP 5: Pay the application fee and click on submit.
Take the printout of the hardcopy of the form and the payment receipt and keep it safe.
The scheme of competitive examination shall consist of:
Written examination
Interview