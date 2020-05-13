हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

94-year-old woman beats coronavirus COVID-19 in Maharashtra's Sangli district, hospital staff gives her warm send-off

Despite her old age, she showed her undaunted spirit woman and valiantly fought against the deadly disease, following all the medical instructions, and came through with flying colours. 

94-year-old woman beats coronavirus COVID-19 in Maharashtra&#039;s Sangli district, hospital staff gives her warm send-off

New Delhi: A 94-year-old woman from Sangli district of Maharashtra has won battle against coronavirus COVID-19. The oldest coronavirus patient in the state was accorded a warm send-off by doctors and nurses of Miraj Hospital, Sangli where she was admitted after coming in contact with a COVID-19 positive patient.

The elderly woman was admitted to the government hospital in Miraj and was treated in an isolation ward for about two weeks.

Despite her old age, she showed her undaunted spirit woman and valiantly fought against the deadly disease, following all the medical instructions, and came through with flying colours. 

As the last two reports of the 94-year-old woman came out to be negative, the doctors decided to discharge her. 

The doctors and nurses at Miraj Hospital were so impressed by the elderly woman's undaunted spirit that the entire hospital staff decided to give her a warm send-off amid cheers. 

Tags:
CoronavirusCoronavirus COVID-19Maharashtraoldest woman beats corona
Next
Story

Over 8500 Indians return from abroad in 43 flights under Vande Bharat Mission since May 7
  • 74,281Confirmed
  • 2,415Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4309760Confirmed
  • 290606Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M27S

Corona Top 20: Watch top 20 news stories of the day