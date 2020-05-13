94-year-old woman beats coronavirus COVID-19 in Maharashtra's Sangli district, hospital staff gives her warm send-off

New Delhi: A 94-year-old woman from Sangli district of Maharashtra has won battle against coronavirus COVID-19. The oldest coronavirus patient in the state was accorded a warm send-off by doctors and nurses of Miraj Hospital, Sangli where she was admitted after coming in contact with a COVID-19 positive patient.

The elderly woman was admitted to the government hospital in Miraj and was treated in an isolation ward for about two weeks.

Despite her old age, she showed her undaunted spirit woman and valiantly fought against the deadly disease, following all the medical instructions, and came through with flying colours.

As the last two reports of the 94-year-old woman came out to be negative, the doctors decided to discharge her.

The doctors and nurses at Miraj Hospital were so impressed by the elderly woman's undaunted spirit that the entire hospital staff decided to give her a warm send-off amid cheers.