98-yr-old retired war veteran recovers from coronavirus COVID-19

New Delhi: A 98-yr-old retired war veteran Sepoy Ramu Laxman Sakpal recovered from the novel coronavirus, the Indian Navy on Sunday (August 16).

The Indian Navy gave the good news issuing a statement that read, ''Sepoy Ramu Laxman Sakpal (Retd), a 98-yr-old war veteran, residing at Nerul was admitted to Naval Hospital Ship Asvini in a critical state. He was diagnosed with Pneumonia due to COVID a few weeks ago. His condition was successfully managed, leading to freedom from COVID-19.''

Sakpal (Retd) was accorded a warm farewell at INHS Asvini, the primary naval healthcare centre in the war against COVID-19 and managing the care of serving and retired COVID-19 patients from Navy, Army, Air Force, and Coast Guard.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus tally in India surged to 25,89,682 after 63,489 new coronavirus cases and 944 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The total coronavirus cases include 6,77,444 active cases, 18,62,258 discharged and 49,980 deaths on Sunday.

(With ANI inputs)