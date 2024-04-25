As speculation about Uttar Pradesh's Kaiserganj seat grows, sitting MP Brij Bhushan Singh, who has been accused of sexual harassment of female wrestlers, said on Wednesday that he is 99.9 percent likely to run for the seat. The BJP, which has declared candidates for the majority of Uttar Pradesh's seats, has yet to announce a candidate for Kaiserganj.

Brij Bhushan Singh stated, "I am not a candidate right now. However, the BJP does not contest the Kaiserganj Lok Sabha seat. Last time, victory was won by more than 2 lakh votes; this time, the workers have issued a 5 lakh vote slogan. What can I do if God has decided this? But I'm a strong contender, so I'll compete for 99.9 percent, with 0.1 percent remaining.

Furthermore, the sitting MP stated that even if the party only announced the candidate an hour before the election, people would vote for him.

"The party believes that Kaisarganj is a BJP seat. Even if they only announce the candidate's name an hour before the election, the state's people will vote for the BJP candidate. Has the party denied me a ticket? Has the party released a list that does not include my name? Kaisarganj is one of the 400 seats. PM Modi does not need to think about Kaisarganj; I would like to tell him that we will begin (the victory) right here. Rahul Ji and Priyanka will have no influence on Purvanchal. People in Kaisarganj will receive good news unexpectedly. Brij Bhushan added, "The entire region will be happy."

The Kaiserganj Lok Sabha seat will vote on May 20 in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha. The Kaiserganj Lok Sabha seat will be voted on May 20 in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha election. In the 2019 election, Brij Bhushan received 5,81,358 votes. Chandradev Ram Yadav of the BSP received 3,19,757 votes, while Congress candidate Vinay Kumar Pandey received 3,7132.