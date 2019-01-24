9th National Voters’ Day to be celebrated on Friday

The ninth National Voters' Day will be celebrated on Friday at more than six lakh locations, covering around 10 lakh polling stations, across the country. During the function, the new voters shall be felicitated and handed over their EPIC (Elector Photo Identity Card).

The event is being organised by Election Commission at Manekshaw Centre in the national capital. The Chief Guest of the function will be President Ram Nath Kovind and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will also be present.

In view of the upcoming Lok Sabha Election, ‘No Voter to be Left Behind’ has been selected as the theme for the event. 'My Vote Matters', a Quarterly Magazine is being launched on the occasion and the first copy shall be presented to the President.

The National Awards for the Best Electoral Practices shall be conferred to officers for outstanding performance in the conduct of elections. In addition, awards are also being given to CSOs and media houses who have made an outstanding contribution in the field of voter awareness and outreach.

Chief Election Commissioners and senior officials from Bangladesh, Bhutan, Kazakhstan, Maldives, Russia and Sri Lanka will also be present. Members of parties, MPs besides diplomats from various countries and representatives from national and international organisations, working in the area of democracy and elections, are also expected to attend the event.

The National Voters’ Day is being celebrated nationwide on January 25 every year since 2011 to mark the foundation day of EC, which was established on this day in the year 1950. The main purpose of the celebration is to encourage, facilitate and maximize the enrollment, especially for the new voters. Dedicated to the voters of the country, the day is utilised to spread awareness among voters for promoting informed participation in the electoral process.