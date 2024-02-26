'A Beacon Of Indian Music': PM Modi Mourns Demise Of Ghazal Maestro Pankaj Udhas

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed profound sorrow on Monday over the passing of Ghazal Maestro Pankaj Udhas. Reflecting on his personal interactions with the renowned singer, the PM Modi said that Udhas's Ghazals had a unique ability to touch the depths of one's soul.

In a message posted on the microblogging platform X, PM Modi wrote, "We mourn the loss of Pankaj Udhas Ji, whose singing conveyed a range of emotions and whose Ghazals spoke directly to the soul. He was a beacon of Indian music, whose melodies transcended generations. I recall my various interactions with him over the years."

The Prime Minister emphasized that Udhas's departure has created an irreplaceable void in the world of music. He extended his heartfelt condolences to Udhas's family and his countless admirers, concluding with the prayer, "Om Shanti."

We mourn the loss of Pankaj Udhas Ji, whose singing conveyed a range of emotions and whose Ghazals spoke directly to the soul. He was a beacon of Indian music, whose melodies transcended generations. I recall my various interactions with him over the years.



His departure leaves… pic.twitter.com/5xL6Y3Sv75 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 26, 2024

Globally renowned Ghazal maestro and Padma Shri recipient Pankaj Udhas passed away on Monday at the age of 72. The legendary singer passed away after a prolonged illness.

Taking to Instagram, Pankaj Udhas' daughter Nayaab shared a statement on Instagram which read, "With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas on 26th February 2024 due to a prolonged illness."