Once upon a time, individuals who watched Doordarshan regularly were accustomed to seeing Ardhendu Bose. He was well-known throughout the nation for his work as both an actor and a model for numerous commercials. However, he also possessed a strong sense of family identification. Ardhendu was the nephew of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. He passed away suddenly after a heart attack on Monday in Mumbai. His wife, Kermeen Bose, informed the media of his death. In addition to his wife, Kermeen, Ardhendu is survived by his son, Nedal Bose.

Kermeen recalled Ardhendu as a man who always carried himself with pride and who was extremely proud of his legendary uncle, his valiant actions, and his ultimate sacrifice. Ardhendu Bose, a model and actor by profession, began his career in 1970s Bombay, where he worked as an actor in Bengali films like "Kalkut" and Bollywood films like "Cobra," "Mera Yaar Mera Dushman," and "Vishkanya." Because of the film "Cobra," he was once referred to as the Bruce Lee of India. He started a long and successful career in the 1970s as a model for Bombay Dyeing before moving on to the big screen.





Shailesh Chandra Bose, Netaji's younger brother, was the father of Ardhendu. At one point, Ardhendu participated actively in conversations about politics and Indian history. In an interview from 2015, they described how their family had to endure torture ever since Netaji's battle with the British. The British didn't spare his parents either. They also fell victim to tyranny. Ardendu's memory of all these incidents was deeply affected. As Ardhendu disclosed in 2015, his own life had its share of difficulties, especially between the 1960s and 1980s, when he was a child and his parents all believed the government was tapping their phones and keeping a close eye on them. In addition to being an outspoken nationalist, Ardhendu was fiercely protective of his uncle's legacy and had long pushed for Netaji and the numerous members of the Indian National Army to receive the respect they deserved.