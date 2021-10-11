हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Devender Rana

A day after leaving Farooq Abdullah's National Conference, Devender Rana and Surjit Singh Slathia join BJP

Rana, a former MLA and the younger brother of Union minister Jitendra Singh, has also served as a political advisor to former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah.

A day after leaving Farooq Abdullah&#039;s National Conference, Devender Rana and Surjit Singh Slathia join BJP
Devender Rana (extreme right), Surjit Singh Slathia (on left of Union Minister Jitendra Singh) at BJP headquarters in Delhi (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) A day after resigning from Farooq Abdullah's National Conference, Devender Rana, the former head of its Jammu division, along with another party leader Surjit Singh Slathia joined the BJP on Monday.

Rana and Slathia joined the BJP at its headquarters in the presence of Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Hardeep Singh Puri and Jitendra Singh.

Rana, who is a former MLA and the younger brother of Union minister Jitendra Singh, has also served as a political advisor to former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah.

BJP general secretary in-charge for Jammu and Kashmir Tarun Chugh and its Jammu and Kashmir unit chief Ravinder Raina welcomed them in the party.

Rana has been advocating for the Jammu declaration - a joint declaration of several political, social and business organisations, primarily demanding restoration of statehood for the Jammu region and not for the whole Jammu and Kashmir.

In 2019, the Centre had revoked the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcated it into union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Devender RanaSurjit Singh SlathiaBJPJammu and KashmirNational Conference
Next
Story

Its a baby! Toddlers reaction to her newborn brother leaves netizens in splits- Watch viral video

Must Watch

Uttar Pradesh: No holiday for policemen till October 18
PT6M3S

Uttar Pradesh: No holiday for policemen till October 18