Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2764750
NewsIndia
INDIA-RUSSIA

Russia To Release Indians From Army After PM Modi’s Intervention At Putin’s Dinner

After PM Modi raised the matter, Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to facilitate the return of all Indian nationals working in Russian Army.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Jul 09, 2024, 08:26 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Russia To Release Indians From Army After PM Modi’s Intervention At Putin’s Dinner President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened for an informal meeting on Monday at President Putin's Novo-Ogaryovo residence near Moscow. (Picture source: AP)

New Delhi: The Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Russia had brought a major diplomatic achievement as Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to facilitate the return of all Indian nationals working in Russian Army. As per reports, PM raised this issue while having a ‘private dinner’ at Putin’s official residence in Moscow on Monday. 

Notably, two Indians died in the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, the MEA said. Following which New Delhi decided to raise the matter for the early release of all Indian nationals recruited in Russian Army.

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) was anticipated to address the issue of Indians enlisted in the Russia-Ukraine conflict following the deaths of two individuals, aiming to secure their release from the country. 

PM Modi, who is in Moscow for a two-day visit, raised the issue at a private dinner hosted by Putin last evening, reported NDTV citing sources. President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened for an informal meeting on Monday at President Putin's Novo-Ogaryovo residence near Moscow. 

More than a dozen Indians were reportedly coerced into fighting in the war against Ukraine after being deceived by agents with promises of high-paying jobs. 

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphatically raised the issue with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov prior to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit on July 4. 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Shocking stories of Baba Sakar
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's interaction with T20 World Cup champions
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi's 'analysis' on Hathras accident
DNA Video
DNA: Amarnath Yatra Breaks Record
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News raid on Madrasas of Madhya Pradesh
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive stories of Baba's hypocrisy
DNA Video
DNA: Army rejects Rahul Gandhi's claim on Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: Assam flood situation deteriorates
DNA Video
DNA: Victory parade of champions
DNA Video
DNA: Good news for diabetes patients