Russia To Release Indians From Army After PM Modi’s Intervention At Putin’s Dinner

New Delhi: The Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Russia had brought a major diplomatic achievement as Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to facilitate the return of all Indian nationals working in Russian Army. As per reports, PM raised this issue while having a ‘private dinner’ at Putin’s official residence in Moscow on Monday.

Notably, two Indians died in the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, the MEA said. Following which New Delhi decided to raise the matter for the early release of all Indian nationals recruited in Russian Army.

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) was anticipated to address the issue of Indians enlisted in the Russia-Ukraine conflict following the deaths of two individuals, aiming to secure their release from the country.

PM Modi, who is in Moscow for a two-day visit, raised the issue at a private dinner hosted by Putin last evening, reported NDTV citing sources. President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened for an informal meeting on Monday at President Putin's Novo-Ogaryovo residence near Moscow.

More than a dozen Indians were reportedly coerced into fighting in the war against Ukraine after being deceived by agents with promises of high-paying jobs.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphatically raised the issue with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov prior to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit on July 4.