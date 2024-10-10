Industries' Legacy And Philanthropist, How Ratan Tata Touched Lives Of Millions

Ratan Tata one of the most beloved Indian industrialists and esteemed chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 86. He is characterised by bold global acquisitions and a strong commitment to ethical values. Starting from modest beginnings, he significantly expanded the company’s international presence.

One of India's most renowned business leaders is celebrated for his humility and compassion, as well as his vision, business acumen, integrity, and ethical leadership. In 2008, he was awarded Padma Vibhushan, the country’s second-highest civilian honour.



From Humble Beginnings to Steady Ascent

Ratan Tata was born on December 28, 1937, to Naval and Soonoo Tata. He and his younger brother, Jimmy, were raised by their grandmother, Navajbai R Tata, in Mumbai's Tata Palace,

At the age of 17, Ratan left for Cornell University in the U.S., where he studied architecture and engineering for seven years and received a degree in 1962. When was in America, from 1955 to 1962, greatly influenced him, especially the lifestyle in California, where he considered settling in Los Angeles. However, he returned to India when his grandmother's health declined, leaving behind the life he had envisioned.

After returning to India, Ratan Tata received a job offer from IBM, but JRD Tata disapproved. Instead, in 1962, he joined Tata Industries. He spent six months at Telco (now Tata Motors) before moving to Tisco (now Tata Steel) in 1963.

In 1965, he became a technical officer at Tisco and, in 1969, served as the Tata group’s representative in Australia. In 1970, he briefly joined Tata Consultancy Services and became the director of National Radio and Electronics (NELCO) in 1971.

He joined the board of Tata Sons in 1974 and completed the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School the following year.

Ratan Tata: Restructuring and Growth

Ratan Tata began restructuring the Tata Group in 1991 and from 2000 onwards, the group experienced significant growth and globalisation under his leadership.

He became Chairman of Tata Sons and Tata Trusts in 1991, the same year India opened its economy through reforms. Ratan Tata seized the opportunities presented by these changes while navigating various challenges.

In the new millennium, Tata led several high-profile acquisitions, including Tetley, Corus, Jaguar Land Rover, Brunner Mond, General Chemical Industrial Products, and Daewoo. He served as chairman of the Tata Group for over two decades until his retirement in 2012.



Ratan Tata's Connection With The Masses

You’ve likely seen Tata trucks, buses, or SUVs on the streets almost every day. Ratan Tata has tapped into the pulse of the Indian market to understand people’s needs and daily lives.

In 2008, Ratan Tata launched the Tata Nano, the world’s most affordable car, making global headlines. He led the ambitious small car project with enthusiasm and determination. Many called it the "1 lakh car," and Tata emphasised that "a promise was a promise," announcing the base model would be priced at Rs 1 lakh.

