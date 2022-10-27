'A matter of concern': CAQM on increased incidents of stubble burning in Punjab

New Delhi: Calling an increase in incidents of stubble burning in Punjab this year "a matter of concern", the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining areas on Thursday (October 27, 2022) said that there has been a "significant" nine per cent rise in farm fires in the state between September 15 and October 26 this year, in comparison to the corresponding period in 2021. The CAQM stated that as per the satellite remote sensing data, up to October 24, only about 39% of sown area in Punjab had been harvested, which is leading to the rising number of fire events. It also said that about 70 per cent of farm fires during the current paddy harvesting season were reported only from six districts - Amritsar, Firozpur, Gurdaspur, Kapurthala, Patiala and Tarn Taran.

"These districts account for 4,899 cases as against a total of 7,036 incidents in Punjab. These traditional six hotspot districts had also accounted for about 65% of the total burning incidents during the last year for the same period," it said.

"Out of total of 7,036 reported cases, 4,315 stubble burning incidences were reported during the last six days alone," it added.

The Commission said that it has been closely working with Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab Government to sensitize the State Administrative machinery towards their preparedness to prevent and control the incidents of stubble burning.

"For effective implementation of the plan of action, the Commission also held consultative meetings with major Departments concerned of Government of Punjab like Agriculture and Farmer’s Welfare, Environment, Power and Punjab Pollution Control Board," it said.

The CAQM also said that it has held nine meetings with Officials of the Punjab Government from time to time regarding various issues related to stubble burning, including five meetings with Chief Secretary.

The following key areas and action points were discussed during the meetings:

Speedy procurement of additional farm machinery through fund allocations made by MoAFW under the Crop Residue Management (CRM) Scheme during 2022-23.



Mapping of available machinery in Custom Hiring Centres and cooperatives.



Optimised use of available CRM machinery including staggering harvesting schedule at village/ cluster level.



Expanding bio-decomposer application to supplement in-situ stubble management measures.



Facilitating robust supply chain towards ex-situ utilisation.



Intensifying campaigns and IEC activities against stubble burning.

Intensifying monitoring and enforcement actions.

On the other hand, in Haryana, the total number of farm fire events reported for the period September 15 to October 26 is 1,495 compared to 2,010 for the same period last year.

"There is about 26% reduction in paddy residue burning events in Haryana so far during the current year," the CAQM said.

In a review meeting held with Chief Secretary, Haryana and Deputy Commissioners last week, the Commission had advised to further intensify their efforts to control the farm fire events in the State of Haryana.