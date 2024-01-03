New Delhi: The Middle East is on the brink of a wider conflict after a series of attacks in Lebanon and Iran, and raised fears of a new war between Israel and its enemies. On Tuesday, a suspected Israeli drone strike killed Saleh al-Arouri, the deputy leader of the Palestinian militant group Hamas, in a suburb of Beirut. Hamas confirmed his death and vowed to avenge him. On Wednesday, two explosions rocked a ceremony in the Iranian city of Kerman, where thousands of people had gathered to commemorate the first anniversary of the killing of Qassem Soleimani, the top Iranian general who was assassinated by a U.S. drone strike in Iraq last year. Iranian state media reported that at least 73 people were killed and more than 200 wounded in the blasts, which were blamed on Israel by some Iranian officials.

The attacks have escalated the tensions that have been simmering in the region since Israel launched a devastating offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip last month, which killed more than 250 Palestinians and 13 Israelis. The war also triggered rocket attacks from Hezbollah, the Lebanese Shiite group that is allied with Iran and Hamas, and clashes along the Israel-Lebanon border.

Some analysts believe that Israel is pursuing a strategy of targeted killings and covert operations to weaken and deter its adversaries, and to prevent them from acquiring advanced weapons and capabilities that could pose a threat to its security. Israel has neither confirmed nor denied its involvement in the recent attacks, but it has previously acknowledged carrying out hundreds of airstrikes and raids against Iranian and Hezbollah targets in Syria and elsewhere.

Can Israel's Actions Trigger A Regional War?

However, others warn that Israel's actions could backfire and provoke a harsh response from its enemies, who have vowed to retaliate and defend their interests. They point out that the attacks have inflamed the public opinion and the nationalist sentiments in Lebanon and Iran, and have increased the pressure on their governments and leaders to take action.

Some observers also draw parallels between the current situation and the events that led to the Six-Day War in 1967, when Israel fought and defeated a coalition of Arab states, including Egypt, Syria, and Jordan, and occupied the Sinai Peninsula, the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and the Golan Heights. The war was triggered by a series of miscalculations, provocations, and miscommunications, and had lasting consequences for the region and the world.

What Is The Six-Day War?

The Six-Day War was preceded by a period of rising tensions and hostility, fueled by the Arab nationalist rhetoric of Egypt's President Gamal Abdel Nasser, who vowed to destroy Israel and mobilized his troops in the Sinai. Israel, feeling threatened and isolated, launched a preemptive strike that destroyed most of the Egyptian air force on the ground, and then proceeded to defeat the other Arab armies and capture their territories.

The war was a stunning military victory for Israel, but also a political and diplomatic challenge. It created the Palestinian refugee problem, the Israeli settlement issue, and the Arab-Israeli conflict that persists to this day. It also reshaped the regional and international balance of power, and brought the United States and the Soviet Union into a direct confrontation.

Some experts fear that history could repeat itself, and that a new war could erupt in the Middle East, with unpredictable and potentially catastrophic consequences. They urge the parties to exercise restraint and diplomacy, and to seek a peaceful resolution of their disputes.

Others, however, hope that the current crisis could also create an opportunity for dialogue and cooperation, and pave the way for a lasting peace in the region. They point out that the Six-Day War also led to some positive developments, such as the Camp David Accords, the Israel-Egypt peace treaty, and the Oslo Accords, which showed that the former enemies could negotiate and coexist.

They argue that the common challenges and threats that the region faces, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, the economic crisis, the environmental degradation, and the rise of extremism, could encourage the parties to find common ground and mutual interests, and to work together for the benefit of their people and the world.