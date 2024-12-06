A Pankaj Tripathi Ad Is Fresh Flashpoint Between BJP, AAP - Read Why

New Delhi: As the political landscape heats up ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections in February 2025, both Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have intensified their campaign efforts. After BJP announced it would retain the freebies under the current administration, AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal mobilized grassroots workers to raise awareness about his free schemes – electricity, water supply, education, healthcare, bus travel for women, and pilgrimages for senior citizens. However, AAP took it a step further by sharing a video featuring Pankaj Tripathi campaigning against the BJP, only for the publicly shared clip to be revealed as morphed.

Portraying a peanut seller, actor Pankaj Tripathi was seen sharply criticising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In the clip, Tripathi says, "I sell peanuts, not my mind. Look at the message BJP has sent (Tripathi moves to show his mobile screen). It says, ‘Vote for us, we’ll bring development.’ Do you think I’m clueless? I’ll vote for them here, and government funds will disappear there. I’m a peanut seller, not a fool. Remember, if the BJP tries to lure you, say, ‘I’m not a fool.’"

While, the original video was a public service announcement where Pankaj Tripathi spoke about UPI frauds, not the BJP.

Watch the original advertisement here:

In the original, Tripathi shows his phone screen, displaying a message: "Winner. Congrats! You have won a lottery of Rs 25,00,000! To claim your prize, click here," with a hyperlink. In the altered version, the image was replaced with the BJP symbol and the message: "Vote for BJP."

The official social media accounts of AAP Rajasthan, AAP Seelampur, and several others shared the edited video. Posted on December 5, the video was later removed.