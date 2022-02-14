हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
By-pass

A prudent budget dedicated to expansion projects in Coimbatore: By-pass to be the upcoming real estate hub

All set to become the nearing future of real estate in Coimbatore, the By-pass is expected to attract Rs. 12 lakh/cent

A prudent budget dedicated to expansion projects in Coimbatore: By-pass to be the upcoming real estate hub

Coimbatore’s Bypass is writing its tale of success, in regards to the rampant development and pioneering initiatives undertaken by private investors coupled with the government. This upcoming real estate hub of Coimbatore has set the tone to be a mirror to India’s growth. The expected outcome holds the potential to be a sequel to OMR’s growth or one that beats it.

Growth has kickstarted in Coimbatore By-pass, with its widening to transform into an 8-lane road. The growth of the Coimbatore By-Pass road and the city as a whole is aided by the construction of a terminus in the Vellalore Integrated Bus stand. This will reduce traffic congestion and enhance connectivity to the area.

Coimbatore’s airport is also set for expansion: the number of aprons in the international airport now stands at 18. Additionally, the defence industrial park has received investment for over 225 crores, aiding a 500-acre extension. The upcoming real estate hotspot of Coimbatore, the By-pass, lies only 10 minutes away from Singanallur, and 20 minutes away from the airport and more areas like Ukkadam, Peelamedu, and Avinishi road.

All set to become the nearing future of real estate in Coimbatore, the By-pass is expected to attract Rs. 12 lakh/cent, displaying a high potential for real estate investors.

(Brand Desk Content)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
By-passCoimbatore By-passReal estate project
Next
Story

Congress stalled my helicopter in Pathankot because of 'Yuvraj' during 2014 LS poll: PM Modi attacks Rahul Gandhi

Must Watch

PT12M29S

Ukraine Russia Conflict: Will Putin attack Ukraine tomorrow?