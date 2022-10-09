A stray dog has 'respect' in India but not Muslims: Asaduddin Owaisi slams BJP

New Delhi: Days after some cops were caught on camera publicly flogging a few Muslim community members accused of hurling stones at Garba dance participants in Gujarat's Kheda district, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday (October 8, 2022), slammed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and asked if it is the Indian democracy and the Indian secularism. Addressing a public meeting in Telangana's Hyderabad, Owaisi said that a stray dog has "respect" in India but not Muslims.

"They are being beaten on roads with lathis. Is it Indian democracy? Is it Indian secularism? Is it rule of law? There is respect for a roadside dog. But a Muslim is not respected," the Hyderabad MP said.

He said that the accused should have been dealt with as per law.

Owaisi also alleged that wherever there is a BJP government in the country, it feels like Muslims are "living in an open jail".

#WATCH | Wherever there is a BJP govt in the country it feels like Muslims are living in an open jail....There is more respect for the road dog than Muslims: AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi at an event yesterday pic.twitter.com/qcJUctvFmf — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2022

Meanwhile, Gujarat police chief Ashish Bhatia has ordered a probe into the said incident.

Seven persons, including a policeman, were injured after a mob comprising members of the Muslim community allegedly hurled stones at a Garba dance event organised as part of Navratri celebrations at Undhela village of Kheda district on Monday night. The attackers reportedly objected to the event being organised near a mosque.

The next day, videos surfaced purportedly showing police personnel publicly flogging three of the 13 accused arrested in the stone pelting case with a baton by holding them against an electric pole at an intersection in Undhela village.

Chad Gujarat Police took action on Ms who pelted stones on Hindus in Garba pandals pic.twitter.com/DN4SXPBREp — BALA (@rightarmleftist) October 4, 2022

A voluntary organisation in Gujarat has sent legal notices to the Chief Secretary and the DGP over the flogging incident.

Muslims use condoms the most: Owaisi on RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's 'population imbalance' remarks

Responding to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's recent population imbalance remark, Asaduddin Owaisi asked him to "not fret" as the Muslim population was "rather declining" in the country. He also asserted that Indian Muslims were the ones using condoms the most.

"Don't fret. The Muslim population is not increasing. It's rather falling... Who's using condoms the most? We are. Mohan Bhagwat won't speak on this," Owaisi said.

#WATCH | On RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's statement that there's a religious imbalance in India, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi says, "Don't fret, Muslim population is not increasing, it's rather falling... Who's using condoms the most? We are. Mohan Bhagwat won't speak on this." pic.twitter.com/kcaYLaNm7A — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2022

Earlier this week, while addressing the annual RSS Vijayadashmi festival, Bhagwat had called for a "comprehensive policy on population" and said that it should be applied equally to all.

"Population control and religion-based population balance is an important subject that can no longer be ignored... So a comprehensive population policy should be brought and should be equally applicable to all. Only then rules pertaining to population control will yield results," he had said.

(With agency inputs)