A tale of 2 countries: Doctors treating coronavirus honoured in US; abused and attacked in India

New Delhi: After witnessing attacks on health workers and doctors, treating COVID-19 patients in different parts of the country, the government on Wednesday (April 22) brought in an ordinance making acts of violence against them a non-bailable offence with a maximum jail term of seven years and Rs 5 lakh fine.

The government amended the 123-year-old Epidemic Act, 1897 through the ordinance, and the law will mandate that the police complete probe in such cases within 30 days and that the courts pronounce judgment within a year.

Briefing after the ordinance, Information, and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said a person can be sentenced to anywhere between three months and five years in jail, besides a fine between Rs 50,000 and two lakh, for such crimes under the new provision.

In cases where injuries are serious, the punishment will range from six months to seven years, and carry a fine between Rs 1-5 lakhs, he said and asserted that the government has "zero tolerance" for violence and harassment against doctors, nurses, paramedics, and other healthcare personnel.

The ordinance will amend the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, and the amended law will also be invoked if healthcare personnel face harassment from their landlords or neighbours over suspicion that they may carry the coronavirus infection due to the nature of their work.

An offence under the amended law will be cognizable and non-bailable. Cognizable and non-bailable offence means that police can arrest the accused, and only courts can release them on bail.

In a letter, the Union Home Ministry also asked all states and union territories to provide adequate security to doctors and front-line health workers who are facing attacks from unruly people.

The Union Health Ministry also advised chief secretaries of all states and union territories to adopt adequate measures in ensuring the safety of the health workers.

There have been increasing cases of doctors, nurses, and paramedics facing attacks and social ostracism across the country with people targeting them due to their exposure to infected patients. Similar incidents happened in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh where stones were pelted at the team of doctors and health workers. Such incidents have been reported from every corner of the country.

It started from Delhi itself, where people associated with Tablighi Jamaat started spitting on doctors and nurses. Two days ago, one Jamaat members in the national capital misbehaved with a female health worker and tried to tear her PPE kit, while in another incident, a foreign national attacked a health worker with scissors.

Notably, Doctors and medical staff across the country were very angry because of these incidents. Indian Medical Association had also announced a one-day symbolic strike to protest against it, but withdrew its decision after holding talks with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Home Minister today interacted with doctors and several medical organizations through video-conferencing and assured them that there can be no compromise on the safety and respect of doctors. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan was also present in the meeting. After this meeting in the afternoon, the government announced the ordinance.

On the contrary, we can see a different picture in the United States where one Indian origin doctor, Dr Uma Madhusudan, was shown a warm gesture. Hundreds of cars passed in front of her to thank her for her exemplary contribution in the fight against COVID-19.

The Indian origin doctor, who hails from Mysore, Karnataka, studied medicine from Mysore. She saved the lives of several coronavirus patients at South Windsor Hospital in the US. There are many people in this convoy who were treated by Dr Uma.