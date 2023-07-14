A Tale Of Transforming Disability Into Ability: First Female Amputee To Climb Mount Everest After Losing Her Leg In Train Accident

Success Story: What would you do if you are left to bleed the whole night with one leg crushed by a train? What would you do if you lose one of your legs? What would be your confidence if you are attacked by robbers and no one comes to help you? These are not superficial situations but real incidents endured by Arunima Sinha. She was a national-level volleyball player, now popular as the 'Mountain Mermaid'. Arunima Sinha lost her left leg in a traumatic incident but went on to become the first female amputee to climb Mount Everest.

Arunima Sinha was born in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar. Her father was an engineer and her mother was a health supervisor. However, her father passed away when she was just 3. Growing amid a challenging situation, she choose volleyball and used to play at the national level.

However, she lost her left leg in a tragic accident. The incident dates back to 2011 when Sinha was travelling on a train and was attacked by local robbers who wanted to snatch her gold chain. Seeing her being the lone woman, they attacked her considering her easy prey. But being an athlete, she fought back and gave them a tough time eventually being overpowered by the robbers who pushed her out of the train. She collided with a train on the other track and fell back on the adjacent track and before she could pull her leg off the track, a train passed over it crushing her left leg. She kept bleeding the whole night in between the track and was taken to a hospital in the morning by locals. The doctors had to amputate her leg.



However, this failed to dampen the spirit of Sinha and she decided to move ahead by accepting fate and from this juncture, she started the pursuit of her dreams. She decided to climb Mount Everest, the highest peak in the world, and prove that physical limitations cannot restrict one who is passionate about their work.

Arunima Sinha underwent rigorous training and faced numerous challenges including physical and mental. In 2013, she successfully climbed atop the summit of Mount Everest, becoming the first female amputee to achieve this remarkable feat.

Arunima Sinha's story became a symbol of courage and resilience, inspiring others to overcome their own obstacles and pursue their dreams. After climbing Mount Everest, she continued to push boundaries and set new goals. She went on to climb other prominent peaks around the world, further solidifying her position as an extraordinary mountaineer.

Arunima Sinha also established a non-profit organization - the Arunima Foundation- that supports people with disabilities and empowers them to pursue sports and educational opportunities. Her journey is a testament to the indomitable human spirit and the power of determination. Her story serves as an inspiration to individuals facing adversity, reminding them that with resilience, courage, and unwavering belief in oneself, anything is possible.