A Teenage Celebrity, Faiq Mansoor, Owns Success Like a Rockstar!

Celebrities usually bear the responsibility badge because they are real-life influencers and motivators. Such responsibility doesn't come with age, though; every celebrity is followed by an audience that emulates their actions. Yes, celebs are inspired through their work, but more than that, anyone with a massive fan following is bound to portray a positive image in the world.

But what about child celebrities? Do they have a strong fanbase? If they do, is it important for them to get more involved in positive activities?

Well, yes, they do. Child celebrities like Faiq Mansoor, who hails from Islamabad, also have to take a stand on how to live their lives to secure more projects in the form of dramas, television commercials, and modeling.

That's one of the main reasons why Faiq, a thirteen-year-old, expresses his feelings and gratitude toward life more wisely than anyone his age. Although he has earned massive fame over time, his attitude toward life is remarkably solid.

Unlike any spoiled brat, Faiq understands the importance of time and invests it in productive activities. Currently, he is an O Level student who wants to make the world a better place.

When it comes to his fame and popularity, there are three traits he never seems to ignore – resilience, passion, and determination to complete whatever he starts. Whether it's academics, household chores, or hobbies, if he starts a task, he always completes it.

That's the reason why teachers and colleagues at work both hold this rising talent in high regard.

Regarding his work, he is well-known for two trending dramas: "Parizaad" and "Ehd e Wafa." Besides those, two other dramas are part of his achievements – "Beaaadam" and "Udaasi Ki Raata." Since he performs as an actor in dramas, he maintains a certain level of fanbase. The audience loves to see him cast in more dramas.

Also, his accomplishments as a TVC model have set a high standard, and producers recognize him as a young name in the magical industry of talented individuals.

Moving on to how he views the world is quite fascinating. Even though he is just a teenager, Faiq believes in harmony and peace – a positive vision of the world. As mentioned above, he doesn't like to waste time on unproductive activities, which means his life embodies peace.

And yes, Faiq has created a YouTube channel and an official Facebook page where he shares various skits, comedy, and entertaining posts. If you want to stay updated on his life, following his profile and channel will come in handy.

Last but not least, we wish Faiq the best of luck and more power in achieving his dreams."

(This article is part of IndiaDotCom Pvt Ltd’s Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. IDPL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility, liability or claims for any errors or omissions in the content of the article. The IDPL Editorial team is not responsible for this content.)