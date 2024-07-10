Visually Challenged IAS Officer: Cracking the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) or Civil Services Examination, one of the toughest exams in India, demands years of hard work and perseverance. Success requires dedication, patience, a positive attitude, and an unyielding spirit.

Today, we share the inspiring story of Pranjal Patil, who overcame tremendous challenges to become India’s first visually impaired female IAS officer. Her journey is a testament to resilience and determination.

Pranjal appeared for the UPSC exam twice—first in 2016 and again in 2017. In 2016, she secured the 744th rank. In her second attempt, she improved her rank to 124th. Born in Ulhasnagar, Maharashtra, Pranjal had weak eyesight from birth and lost her vision completely by the age of six.

She attended Kamla Mehta Dadar School for the Blind in Mumbai and graduated in Political Science from St. Xavier's College. She then pursued post-graduation in International Relations from Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi, followed by an M.Phil and Ph.D.

Notably, Pranjal did not take any coaching for IAS preparation. Instead, she used special software that read books aloud to her. Despite her visual impairment, she relied on her auditory senses to prepare for the exam.

After securing the 124th rank in the 2017 Civil Services Examination, Pranjal was appointed Assistant Collector in Ernakulam, Kerala, in 2018. Earlier, she had been denied a position in the Indian Railway Accounts Service due to her visual impairment.

Pranjal Patil’s story demonstrates that with determination and resilience, no obstacle is insurmountable.