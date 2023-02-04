topStoriesenglish2569642
NewsIndia
SHIV SENA

Aaditya Thackeray Dares Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde to Contest Election Against Him in Worli

"I am also challenging these 13 turncoat MPs and 40 MLAs to resign and contest elections again and see if they can get elected," Aaditya Thackeray added.

 

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 04, 2023, 11:32 PM IST|Source: PTI
  • Aaditya Thackeray has challenged Eknath Shinde to contest an election against him
  • He dared other Sena MLAs and MPs as well

Trending Photos

Aaditya Thackeray Dares Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde to Contest Election Against Him in Worli

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has challenged "unconstitutional" Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to contest an election against him in the Worli Assembly seat in Mumbai. Speaking at a party program on Friday, Thackeray, MLA from Worli, also dared other Sena MLAs and MPs who rebelled against his father Uddhav Thackeray to resign and face the voters afresh.

"I have challenged this unconstitutional chief minister that I would resign as MLA from Worli and you contest election against me. Let me see how you win from Worli," Aaditya said.

"I am also challenging these 13 turncoat MPs and 40 MLAs to resign and contest elections again and see if they can get elected," he added.

Shinde became chief minister after toppling the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in June 2022.

Live Tv

Shiv SenaAaditya ThackerayMaharashtraEknath ShindeWorli election

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: February 04, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: Rocks dedicated to Shriram came from miles away
DNA Video
DNA: Daughters....who touched the peak in the midst of struggle
DNA Video
DNA: Budget accounting in the language of the 'Common Man'
DNA Video
DNA: Why was Australia scared of a 'capsule'?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Astronaut Kalpana Chawla died in 2003
DNA Video
DNA: This time's budget will bring happiness or sorrow?
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the history of cricket 'online' coach
DNA Video
DNA: When Shrikrishna Singh, the first CM of Bihar died in 1961
DNA Video
DNA: Historians will get evidence of Mahabharata