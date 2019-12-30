Aaditya Thackeray to become minister as Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray expands cabinet

The expansion of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's cabinet is scheduled to take place on Monday (December 30) and sources claimed that Shiv Sena MLA from Worli Aaditya Thackeray is also set to take oath as minister on Monday.

Sources claimed that a total of 36 ministers - including those of Cabinet Minister and Minister of State ranks - will be administered oath of office and secrecy by Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari at 1 PM in the Maharashtra Legislature precinct.

It is learnt that 10 leaders from 10 and 13-13 each from Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party will take oath on Monday. All eyes will be on NCP leader Ajit Pawar as it is expected that he will be sworn-in as deputy chief minister of Maharashtra.

Out of 10 leaders from Congress quota, 8 will take oath as Cabinet ministers and 2 will be sworn in as state ministers. The Congress leaders who are expected to take oath as Cabinet ministers are Ashok Chavan, Amit Deshmukh, Aslam Shaikh, Yashomati Thakur, Varsha Gaikwad, Sunil Kedar, KC Padvi and Vijay Wadettiwar. Congress sources said that Vishvajit Kadam and Satej Patil will take oath as Minister of State.

Sources said that Gulab Rao Patil, Abdul Sattar, Dada Bhusem Sanjay Raimulkar, Bachchu Kadu, Rahul Patil, Rahul Patil, Pradeep Jaiswal, Srinivas Wanga, Ravindra Waikar, Sunil Raut, Tanaji Sawant, Shamburaje Desai, Bhaskar Jadhav, Deepak Kesarkar, Ashish Jaiswal and Sanjay Rathod will take oath as ministers from Shiv Sena quota.

Live TV

From NCP, the leaders who will take oath as ministers today are Ajit Pawar, Dilip Valse Patil, Rajesh Tope, Anil Deshmukh, Rajendra Signe, Nawab Malik, Jitendra Ahwad, Dhananjay Munde, Balasaheb Patil, Datta Bhaarne and Aditi Tatkare.

It may be recalled that Balasaheb Thorat and Nitin Raut of the Congress, Eknath Shinde and Subhash Desai of the Shiv Sena and Jayant Patil and Chhagan Bhujbal of the NCP took oath along with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on November 28. As per the power-sharing formula agreement finalised by Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP, the Shiv Sena would have 16 ministers (apart from chief minister), NCP 14 and the Congress 12.