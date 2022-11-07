Aaditya Thackeray to participate in Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, BUT Uddhav Thackeray...: Check BIG update HERE

Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi will come to Maharashtra today. Aaditya Thackeray of Shiv Sena will participate in Bharat Jodo Yatra for this Yatra. Thackeray group MLA Sachin Ahir has given this information. On the other hand, Uddhav Thackeray has said that the possibility of participating in the Bharat Jodo Yatra is less. Everyone was curious whether the Thackeray family would participate in Bharat Jodo Yatra or not. After that, Sachin Ahir informed that Aaditya Thackeray would participate in this rally. Aaditya Thackeray is also eager to go for Bharat Jodo Yatra. Preparations have also been made in that regard. In the press conference held yesterday, Uddhav Thackeray also informed us that Shiv Sena would participate in this.

Maha Vikas Aghadi needs to be strong to face the BJP, the Shinde group and MNS in the state. Sources have informed us that this decision has been taken from this perspective. It is also known that other MLAs or MPs will also participate. A few days ago, the Congress informed this by holding a press conference that the prominent leaders of the NCP and Shiv Sena, which are allies of the Congress, would be present. It has been reported that due to meetings and busy schedules, participation in the Yatra has not yet been decided. The work of connecting society through Bharat Jodo is going on and many party leaders are participating in it.

The Yatra will cover a distance of 384 kilometers for 14 days through five districts of the state, namely Nanded, Hingoli, Washim, Akola and Buldhana. Rahul Gandhi will travel by car on Yatra routes in Akola district. Many social organizations have participated in this Yatra of Congress. DMK leaders from Tamil Nadu were present. What about Mahavikas Aghadi in Maharashtra? This will be evident from this trip.