AAI Recruitment 2022: Apply for Assistant posts at aai.aero, check eligibility, vacancy and more here

Candidates can apply for various Assistant posts in the Airport Authority of India on its official website aai.aero till September 30, scroll down for direct link to apply and more.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 01:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau

AAI Recruitment 2022: The application process for Airport Authority of India for various Assistant posts in the organisation is underway. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the desired posts through the official website - aai.aero till September 30.

AAI Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details 

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 156 vacant posts in the  Airport Authority of India. The vacancy details are as follows

  • Junior Assistant (Fire Service) NE-4: 132 posts
  • Junior Assistant (Office) NE-4: 10 posts
  • Senior Assistant (Accounts) NE-6: 13 posts
  • Senior Assistant (Official Language) NE-6: 1 post

AAI Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can go through the eligibility criteria for various posts through the detailed official notification provided here

AAI Recruitment 2022: Age limit 

Candidates applying for the posts must be 18 to 30 years of age as on August 25, 2022.

AAI Recruitment 2022: Application fee

  • Application fee of Rs.1000/- (Rupees One Thousand only) to be paid by the Candidates belonging to UR,OBC,EWS category.
  • No application fee is required to be paid by Women / SC / ST / Ex-servicemen candidates / Persons with disabilities and also the apprentices who have successfully completed one year of Apprenticeship Training in AAI
  • However, all the candidates irrespective of any category have to pay Rs.90/- (Rupees Ninety only) as charges for health and hygiene arrangements for Covid19.

AAI Recruitment 2022: Application Process

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for posts mentioned above following the simple steps given below

  • Visit the official website- aai.aero
  • On the home page, click on 'careers' tab 
  • Click on 'Registration link' which will be available from September 1
  • Register yourself and login with system generated id and password
  • Fill the application form and upload all the required documents
  • Pay the application fee and submit your AAI recruitment application form
  • Download the application form and save it for future references 

AAI Recruitment 2022: Direct link to apply

It is important to note that only candidates who are Domicile of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Pondicherry and Lakshadweep islands can apply for the above post.

