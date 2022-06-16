NewsIndia
AAI RECRUITMENT 2022

AAI Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies announced for Junior Executive Posts at aai.aero, check salary, other details here

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of AAI at aai.aero. 

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2022, 02:01 PM IST

AAI Recruitment 2022: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has issued a notification for the recruitment of candidates for the posts of Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control). AAI is looking to fill upto 400 vacant posts through this recruitment drive. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of AAI at aai.aero. 

The registration process has started on June 15, 2022 and candidates can apply online till July 14, 2022. 

AAI Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

  • Opening date for Online Application: June 15, 2022
  • Last date for Online Application: July 14, 2022
  • Tentative date of the Online Examination will be announced later on AAI Website

AAI Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Total vacancies of Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control): 400 posts

  • UR: 163 posts
  • EWS: 40 posts
  • OBC (NCL): 108 posts
  • SC: 59 posts
  • ST: 30 posts
  • PWD (included): 04 posts

AAI Recruitment 2022 Pay Scale

Junior Executive (E-1) :- Rs.40000-3%-140000

AAI Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria and Selection Process

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the eligibility criteria and selection process through the official notification - AAI Recruitment 2022 Official Notification

