AAI Recruitment 2022: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has released the notification of the recruitment for the Junior Executive posts in the organisation. AAI has also mentioned that acid attack victims can apply for the post. Candidates can apply for the posts online on the official website- aai.aero starting from June 15, 2022. The recruitment drive will fill up 400 posts in the organisation. The tentative date of the online examination will be announced on the AAI website- www.aai.aero

AAI Recruitment 2022: Important dates

Opening date for online Application: June 15, 2022

Last date for On-line Application: July 14, 2022

Tentative date of on-line examination will be announced on AAI website- www.aai.aero

AAI Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

The recruitment drive will fill up 400 posts in the organisation.

AAI Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Full-time regular Bachelors' Degree of three years in Science (B.Sc) with Physics and Mathematics. Or full-time regular Bachelor's Degree in Engineering in any discipline. (Physics & Mathematics should be subjects in any one of the semesters curriculum). Click here for detailed notification

AAI Recruitment 2022: Age limit

The maximum age limit for the candidates applying for the posts is 27 years as on July, 14, 2022.

AAI Recruitment 2022: Application Fees

Candidates will have to pay ₹1000/- as application fees. SC/ST/Female candidates have to pay only Rs.81. For more related details candidates can check the official site of AAI.

AAI Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Once available, candidates can apply for the Junior Executive posts in the Airports Authority of India online through the link available on www.aai.aero under tab “CAREERS”

AAI Recruitment 2022: Selection Procedure

The selected candidates will have to appear for an online examination. Online examination will be followed by document verification, voice test, and background verification.

The provisional selection of the candidates will be as per the merit list prepared on the basis of their performance in online examination, subject to qualifying the voice test and meeting all other eligibility criteria prescribed for the post, including testing for psychoactive substances and background verification.

AAI Recruitment 2022: Salary details

The CTC per annum for the post of Junior Executive would be around Rs. 12 lacs (approximately).

