AAI Recruitment 2023: Bumper Vacancies On aai.aero, Apply For Jr Assistant And Executive Posts, Check Details

AAI Recruitment 2023: Airports Authority of India (AAI) has released the recruitment notification for the post of Junior Assistant and Junior Executive. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for over 300 posts on the official website - aai.aero from August 5 onwards.

AAI Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Commencement of online application- August 5, 2023

Last date to apply for AAI Recruitment- September 4



AAI Recruitment 2023: Vacancy details

Jr. Assistant (Office): 9 Posts

Sr. Assistant (Accounts): 9 Posts

Junior Executive (Common Cadre): 237 Posts

Junior Executive (Finance): 66 Posts

Junior Executive (Fire Services): 3 Posts

Junior Executive (Law): 18 Posts

AAI Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria For Junior Executive Posts

Interested candidates can check the eligibility criteria like educational qualification, age limit, etc through the official notification provided here.

Steps To Apply For AAI Junior Executive, Assistant Posts

Step 1: Visit the official website- aai.aero

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "career" tab

Step 3: In the newly opened tab, click on the "apply here" link available for the Junior Executive Posts

Step 4: Fill out the application form and pay the application fee

Step 5: Submit the application form and take save it for future reference.