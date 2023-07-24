AAI Recruitment 2023: Bumper Vacancies On aai.aero, Apply For Jr Assistant And Executive Posts, Check Details
Candidates will be able to apply for over Junior Assistant and Junior Executive posts on the official website aai.aero from August 5, scroll down to check more details.
AAI Recruitment 2023: Airports Authority of India (AAI) has released the recruitment notification for the post of Junior Assistant and Junior Executive. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for over 300 posts on the official website - aai.aero from August 5 onwards.
AAI Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
Commencement of online application- August 5, 2023
Last date to apply for AAI Recruitment- September 4
AAI Recruitment 2023: Vacancy details
Jr. Assistant (Office): 9 Posts
Sr. Assistant (Accounts): 9 Posts
Junior Executive (Common Cadre): 237 Posts
Junior Executive (Finance): 66 Posts
Junior Executive (Fire Services): 3 Posts
Junior Executive (Law): 18 Posts
AAI Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria For Junior Executive Posts
Interested candidates can check the eligibility criteria like educational qualification, age limit, etc through the official notification provided here.
Steps To Apply For AAI Junior Executive, Assistant Posts
Step 1: Visit the official website- aai.aero
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "career" tab
Step 3: In the newly opened tab, click on the "apply here" link available for the Junior Executive Posts
Step 4: Fill out the application form and pay the application fee
Step 5: Submit the application form and take save it for future reference.
