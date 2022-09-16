'AAL IZZ NOT WELL' for Uddhav Thackeray, 12 out of 15 state chiefs SWITCH side and join Eknath Shinde

In a major setback for Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, 12 out of 15 chiefs of Shiv Sena's state unit switched sides and joined the camp of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. In the meeting held on Thursday 15 September, 12 state unit chiefs joined the Shinde camp. The CM assured all these state heads of all possible help for the development of the party in their respective states.

State Chiefs Supported Shinde

Delhi Shiv Sena chief Sandeep Chaudhary, Manipur chief Tombi Singh, Madhya Pradesh chief Thadeshwar Mahawar, Chhattisgarh chief Dhananjay Parihar, Gujarat chief S.R. Patil, Rajasthan chief Lakhan Singh Pawar, Hyderabad chief Murari Anna, Goa chief Jitesh Kamat, Karnataka chief Kumar A Hakri, West Bengal chief Shanti Dutta, Odisha state in-charge Jyotisree Prasanna Kumar, Tripura state in-charge Barivdev Nath extended their support to Eknath Shinde. CM Shinde said in a tweet, "Shiv Sena regional chiefs from different states met on Wednesday and all of them announced their support to us. In the meeting held on this occasion, there was extensive discussion about the expansion of Shiv Sena party organization in every nook and corner of the country."

Shiv Sena Regional Heads From Various States Met CM

Fall of Uddhav Thackeray Govt

Eknath Shinde had led a rebellion against the Shiv Sena leadership in June this year, which resulted in the fall of the Thackeray-led MVA government. After this, he along with the rebel MLAs of Shiv Sena formed the government with the support of BJP. In June, Shinde took oath as CM and BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as Deputy CM. The Supreme Court recently referred petitions filed by Shiv Sena and CM Eknath Shinde factions to a five-judge bench, raising several constitutional questions related to defection, merger and disqualification.