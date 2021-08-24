Aam Aadmi Party workers take out ‘Padyatra’ in all 272 wards of MCD to expose BJP

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party protested outside the Novelty Cinema against the sale of land worth Rs 200 crore for just Rs 34 crore by the BJP-ruled MCD. Earlier, Aam Aadmi Party workers also took out a ‘padyatra’ against the BJP in all 272 wards of Delhi.

Leader of Opposition in North MCD Vikas Goyal said that BJP leaders have sold the land to their own people at throwaway prices to fill their own pockets and that BJP has been committing scam over scam in the MCD and has now made the MCD completely bankrupt. He reinforced that the people of Delhi want to hand over the MCD to the Aam Aadmi Party in the coming elections, influenced by the development model of Arvind Kejriwal that they have seen in the past 7 years.

Aam Aadmi Party workers took out a ‘padyatra’ against MCD in all 272 wards of Delhi. During which they made people aware of how BJP-ruled MCD sold the Novelty Cinema land worth Rs 200 crore for a mere Rs 34 crore. In the padyatra, they also told the people how the BJP is trying to fill its pockets with the help of corruption.

Aam Aadmi Party workers, led by North MCD Leader of Opposition Vikas Goyal, raised slogans at the Novelty Cinema, strongly opposing the scam committed by BJP-ruled MCD. During this protest, the Aam Aadmi Party demanded the BJP-ruled MCD to withdraw the decision to sell Novelty Cinema and said that till the demand is not fulfilled, the party will continue to protest and make the people of Delhi aware of this corruption. The protest conducted by AAP workers was completely peaceful.

AAP Leader Vikas Goyal said, “For the last 15 years, the BJP has been ruling the MCD. Throughout the last 15 years the BJP-ruled MCD has not fulfilled a single responsibility of theirs, be it cleanliness and hygiene of the city, be it running MCD hospitals & schools, or be it trying to curb water-borne diseases, the MCD has paid no heed to any of it. They have not taken up any responsibility at all; they have failed at their duties.”

“The BJP, while ruling the MCD, has only been conducting one duty wilfully. That moral duty of theirs is, committing corruption. They have not lost even one opportunity to not do corruption. The Bhalswa landfill scam, the medicine scam, books & mid day meal scam, you just name the job, they will find a way to do corruption. The list is so big it might need an entire book for it. They have ransacked the MCD, made it bankrupt; they haven’t even left enough money to pay salaries and pension to employees. There are no medicines in their hospitals, no books in their schools. They have made the MCD completely bankrupt,” he said.

“The people of Delhi are now determined to kick them out of the MCD. Their leaders have realised that the people of Delhi want the Kejriwal Model of governance in MCD. The people want to see the same kind of development that Delhi has seen in the last 7 years. So now the BJP leaders are eyeing the properties of the MCD. They are giving away these properties to their own people for petty cash and filling up their own pockets. The biggest example of this is the Novelty Cinema. This is a prime and historic locality of Old Delhi, not even a 100 metre shop here can be bought for 34 crores, they are also valued at the least at 40-45 crores.

The BJP-ruled MCD sold a 1157 metre large plot for just 34 crores. This is an obvious instance of corruption, and the AAP will continue to raise its voice against it. AAP leaders and councillors in this prospect took out ‘padyatras’ in 272 wards of Delhi to inform the people about this daylight robbery. The AAP will protest till this order is not taken back. We have been fighting for the people of Delhi for 4.5 years and we will continue to do so,” he added.

