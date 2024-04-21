AAP Alleges Conspiracy To Kill Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal In Jail, Stages Protest Outside Tihar

New Delhi: Amid the row over the denial of insulin to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is currently in Tihar Jail in an alleged excise policy scam, Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj made fresh allegations on Sunday against the central government for conspiring to kill an elected CM. Following the allegation AAP Leaders staged protest outside Tihar Jail against Kejriwal’s medical condition, specifically his need for insulin due to his diabetes.

Citing a letter from the DG of Tihar jail to AIIMS requesting a diabetologist, Bhardwaj claimed that this contradicts the BJP's claim of adequate medical facilities. "Today, I am going to present the evidence... Not only in India, but the international media is witnessing how a central government can conspire to kill an elected CM (Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal). They are saying that they have all the specialists, all the doctors," Bhardwaj said in a press conference.

Showing the letter to the media, he said that until yesterday, the BJP had asserted that they had all necessary specialists and facilities available within the jail. He highlighted that, in contrast to these claims, the DG of Tihar jail mentioned they required a diabetologist. Bhardwaj pointed out that this exposes the BJP government's intentions publicly.

Bhardwaj was doubtful of the availability of a proper health care facility inside the jail vicinity. He said that Arvind Kejriwal has been in jail for 20 days now. He has diabetes and needs insulin. Instead of seeing a specialist, he's been asking for insulin. It's strange that the Chief Minister of Delhi is being refused the insulin he needs, he added.

The AAP leader posted a picture of the letter from Tihar’s DG on ‘X’ and titled the post ‘Exposure!’

खुलासा



जेल में नहीं था कोई भी डायबिट्वीज़ स्पेशलिस्ट ।20 दिन बाद, कल माँगा गया है AIIMS का डॉक्टर।



इतने दिनों से @ArvindKejriwal जी कह रहे हैं मुझे डायबिटीज स्पेशलिस्ट को दिखाओ, इन्सुलिन दो।



अब तक भाजपा की केंद्र सरकार कह रही थी कि जेल में स्पेशलिस्ट हैं, बाहर के स्पेशलिस्ट की… pic.twitter.com/IIEIP3JpSb — Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) April 21, 2024

Earlier, Bharadwaj told news agency ANI that there's a plot to harm Kejriwal. He stated that by refusing medical consultations or insulin, the Delhi CM, who has diabetes, is "slowly being pushed towards death." He added that the Delhi CM has been suffering from diabetes for 20–22 years.

Meanwhile, the Tihar Jail Administration submitted a report to the Delhi Lieutenant Governor yesterday about Kejriwal's health, as Kejriwal has been in Tihar jail since April 1. The report stated that Kejriwal was using insulin to manage his diabetes. It also mentioned that it's not true to say that the jail authorities are denying him insulin.

Earlier on Friday, the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi reserved its order on Kejriwal's plea. He had requested the Tihar jail authorities to give him insulin and allow him to talk to doctors through video calls every day for 15 minutes because of his severe diabetes and changing blood sugar levels.

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 in the Delhi Excise Policy case. The trial court extended his judicial custody until April 23.