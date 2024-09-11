AAP Names 21 More Candidates For Haryana Polls, Fields Kavita Against Vinesh In Julana

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday announced 21 candidates for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections, nominating Kavita Dalal to represent Julana. She will be competing against Vinesh Phogat from the Congress and Yogesh Bairagi from the BJP. This announcement marks the party's fourth roster of nominees for the elections scheduled on October 5.

The AAP has chosen Raj Kaur Gill to run from the Ambala Cantonment constituency, while Sunil Bindal will represent the party in Karnal. Nishant Anand is set to contest from Gurugram.

Following the collapse of seat-sharing negotiations with the Congress, the AAP released its initial list of 20 candidates on Monday. Led by Arvind Kejriwal, the party has now confirmed 61 candidates for the electoral contest.

Announcement



The Party hereby announces the fourth list of candidates for the state elections for Haryana Assembly.



Congratulations to all pic.twitter.com/oUKUrHwJIw — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) September 11, 2024

Candidates have until September 12 to submit their nominations. The Haryana Assembly, which consists of 90 seats, will hold its elections on October 5. In the past, the Congress and the AAP have both collaborated and competed in various elections; they joined forces for the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi but ran separately in Punjab.

During the general elections in Haryana, the Congress allocated one seat to the AAP, which did not result in a victory. In the 2019 Haryana Assembly elections, the AAP vied for 46 seats but did not secure any victories.