AAP, BJP Fight Stalls Delhi Mayor Election For 2nd Time

They went towards the benches where AAP councillors were sitting and raised slogans, prompting the presiding officer to adjourn the House until a further date. 

Last Updated: Jan 24, 2023, 03:54 PM IST|Source: PTI

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House was adjourned on Tuesday without electing mayor and deputy mayor amid a ruckus by some councillors. After the oath of aldermen and elected councillors, the House was adjourned for 15 minutes during which a number of BJP councillors started moving into the House, chanted "Modi, Modi", and raised slogans against AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal. 

They went towards the benches where AAP councillors were sitting and raised slogans, prompting the presiding officer to adjourn the House until a further date. The new 250-member MCD House reconvened on Tuesday with members nominated by the lieutenant governor taking oath before the elected representatives amid cries of "shame, shame" from AAP councillors.

The nominated members raised slogans of "Jai Shri Ram" and "Bharat Mata ki Jai" after the ceremony. 

A few councillors from both parties then entered into a heated exchange on one of the aisles of the House.

Presiding Officer Satya Sharma said, "A House cannot run like this...House is adjourned till next date."

There was heavy security deployment inside the municipal House, the Civic Centre premises and even the Well to avoid a repeat of the chaos that ensued during the last meeting on January 6.

(The above article is sourced from news agency PTI. Zeenews.com has made no editorial changes to the article. News agency PTI is solely responsible for the contents of the article)

