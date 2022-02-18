AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal hits back at critics on 'separatist' comments, calls it ‘comedy’

New Delhi: AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday (February 18, 2022) said that all corrupt people have teamed up to brand the disciple of Bhagat Singh a ‘terrorist’, but people know the truth.

“100 years back, Bhagat Singh was called a terrorist by the British & I'm his staunch follower. Today, history is repeating itself. These all corrupt people have teamed up to brand the disciple of Bhagat Singh a terrorist, but people know the truth,” said AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.

100 years back, Bhagat Singh was called a terrorist by the British & I'm his staunch follower. Today, history is repeating itself. These all corrupt people have teamed up to brand the disciple of Bhagat Singh a terrorist, but people know the truth: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal also said he might be the sweetest terrorist who builds hospitals and schools for people. "I might be the sweetest terrorist who builds hospitals and schools for people...," Arvind Kejriwal said.

Delhi chief minister further hit out at PM Modi and questioned, "If Prime Minister Modi knew that I'm a pro-separatist, why didn't he prove or investigate these charges."

In an interview with News Agency ANI, Kejriwal termed Vishwas’ allegations ‘comedy’ and said “What were security agencies doing in last 10 years. Delhi Police, ED, Income Tax, & other agencies carried out raids at my office and residence in the last 7 years, but no agency could find anything against me. Then one day, a poet stood up & sang a poem. Thank that poet who caught such a big terrorist.”

#WATCH | AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal responds to allegations of his former party colleague & poet Kumar Vishwas. "This is comedy. If their allegations are to be believed, I am a big terrorist. In this case, what were security agencies doing in last 10 years," he says.

“The sequence is interesting — Rahul Gandhi was first to make this allegation against me; PM Modi used the same language the next day, and Priyanka Gandhi & Sukhbir Singh Badal followed suit. No one had ever imagined that PM would copy Rahul Gandhi," Delhi CM added.

Kejriwal’s statement comes after Kumar Vishwas, his former party colleague and famous poet, leveled some grave allegations against him.

Kumar Vishwas, who was once a close aide of Kejriwal, has accused the latter of supporting separatists during the high-voltage campaign for the assembly elections in Punjab. Vishwas also said that there is some collaboration between Delhi chief minister and the Khalistani separatists.

