AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal takes oath at Chief Minister for third time, seeks PM Modi's blessing to make Delhi the best state

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal took oath as the chief minister of Delhi for the third consecutive time on Sunday (February 16) at Delhi's iconic Ramlila Maidan. Besides Kejriwal, all the six ministers in the previous government - Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gahlot, Imran Hussain and Rajendra Gautam - also took oath as ministers in Delhi government.

Several banners and posters bearing messages like "Dhanyawad Dilli (thank you Delhi)" along with Kejriwal's image was put up on Saturday at Ramlila Maidan ahead of the oath-taking swearing ceremony which was "open to people of Delhi".

Addressing his supporters after taking oath as chief minister, Kejriwal said that his victory is the victory of every Delhiite. The AAP chief added that he has only worked to bring happiness in the lives of every Delhiites in the last five years.

"This is not my win, this is the victory of every Delhiite, of every family. In the last 5 years, our only effort has been to bring happiness and relief to every Delhiite," said Kejriwal.

"Elections are over, it doesn't matter who you voted for, now all Delhiites are my family. I will work for everyone, be it from any party, any religion, caste or strata of society. Did not give step-motherly treatment to anyone; worked for everyone in last 5 years. I will be CM of BJP and Congress supporters too," he added.

Calling for an end to the political slugfest between AAP, BJP and the Congress, Kejriwal said, "I want to work by taking everyone along. We forgive our opponents for whatever remarks they made during the poll campaign."

The Delhi CM once again focused on his good governance and said, "In this election, a new kind of politics -- the politics of work has been born. Good roads, women's safety, corruption-free India's politics has been started by the people of Delhi."

"I have never stopped anyone's work based on which party they belong to. I invited PM Modi but he could not come but I wish for his blessings to fulfill ny dreams of making Delhi the best State," remarked Kejriwal.

Kejriwal had invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the attend the ceremony but the prime minister could not share the stage with AAP chief because of his programme in Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency, on Sunday.

Live TV

Kejriwal had also invited around 50 people from different walks of life who are 'Delhi ke Nirmata' and helped in the development of the national capital during the last five years to share the stage with him.

Those invited include tennis player Sumit Nagal, Delhi government school student and IITian Vijay Kumar, mohalla clinic doctor Alka, bike ambulance service officer Yudhishtir Rathee, night shelter caretaker Shabina Naaz, bus marshall Arun Kumar, Signature bridge architect Ratan Jamshed Batliboi and metro pilot Nidhi Gupta.

Earlier on Sunday (February 16), Kejriwal had invited Delhiites to attend his oath-taking ceremony and "bless their son". "I will take oath as Delhi CM for the third time today. Do come to Ramlila Maidaan to bless your son," the 51-year-old AAP supremo had tweeted.

The AAP won the recently concluded Delhi Assembly election after grabbing 62 out of 70 seats at stake. The BJP ended at second place, winning just eight seats, while the Congress failed to open its account once again.

Elaborate security arrangements were made by Delhi Police for the event with 2,000 to 3,000 personnel, including the CRPF and other paramilitary troops tasked with maintaining law and order. Drones were used for surveillance and traffic regulations were put in place in the area near Ramlila Maidan from 8 am to 2 pm.